Ananya Panday Hot, Sara Ali Khan Hot : Riyan's YouTube Search History Accidentally Revealed

Riyan Parag, the rising star of the Rajasthan Royals (RR), had an impressive season in the 2024 Indian Premier League. However, it wasn't his cricket skills that caught everyone's attention. During a YouTube Live session, the 22-year-old accidentally revealed his browsing history, causing quite a stir online. Fans noticed that while searching for a song, he had looked up "Ananya Pandey Hot" and "Sara Ali Khan Hot," referring to popular Indian actresses.

This sparked discussions and some criticism on social media. Despite some making fun of him, others defended Riyan, emphasizing that he should be appreciated for his cricket talent and not criticized for a simple mistake during a livestream.

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan's Upcoming Projects:

Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her debut web series "Call Me Bae." Recently, the makers announced that the show will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 6, 2024. Created by Ishita Moitra and helmed by director Collin D’cunha, "Call Me Bae" features an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in "Murder Mubarak." Up next, she is gearing up for Anurag Basu's "Metro...In Dino" alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. It is the sequel to the 2007 release "Life In A…Metro." The film's second part boasts an ensemble star cast consisting of Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles. The film is scheduled to be released on September 13, 2024.