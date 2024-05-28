SRH Owner Kavya Maran's Net Worth is Here!

Kavya Maran, owner of the IPL team Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), is a wealthy individual, just like her father, Kalanithi Maran, a media tycoon and the owner of Sun Group. Reported to have a staggering net worth of over Rs 19,000 crore, he topped the TN IIFL Wealth Hurun Indian Rich List in 2019.

Daughter Kavya Maran sits at a net worth of about Rs 409 crore, with ownership of SRH in the Indian Premier League and the Sun Risers Eastern Cape team in the South African T20 League. Besides being the boss lady for cricket teams, Kavya oversees multiple operations under Sun Group.

Kavya Maran is a prominent individual on social media, with her reactions to cricket matches going viral across platforms. The public adores her expressive character, and she attained the title "National Crush of India" this year, replacing Triptii Dimri. Kavya left the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai after SRH lost the final match for the IPL trophy against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).