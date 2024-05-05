A Special Treat in Store for Jr NTR's Fans on His Birthday?

Fans of Jr NTR are buzzing with excitement over rumours that the makers of his upcoming Bollywood film 'War 2' may unveil his first look from the movie on his birthday, May 20th. The highly anticipated action thriller stars Hrithik Roshan alongside NTR and is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

While the plan is still in the early stages and has not been officially announced, there is precedent for such a birthday surprise. It is a common practice in the Indian film industry for production teams to share updates or reveal looks and teasers of an actor's upcoming projects on their birthday as a treat for fans. NTR's fans are hopeful that the 'War 2' team will follow this tradition.

NTR's Bollywood debut in the big-budget spy thriller has been a hot topic of discussion ever since he signed on to the project. Fans have been eagerly speculating about his character and appearance in the film. Some reports have indicated that he may be sporting a trimmed beard look. The opportunity to have an official first look has only increased the excitement.

Adding to the excitement is the possibility of receiving an update on NTR's much-awaited Telugu film Devara on his birthday. At a recent event, the film's director, Koratala Siva, hinted that he would soon share details about the action entertainer, leaving fans wondering if May 20th could bring a double dose of news.

Whether the makers of War 2 will unveil NTR's first look remains to be seen. His fans' buzz and eager expectations demonstrate just how highly anticipated the actor's upcoming projects are, in both Bollywood and Tollywood. His birthday seems like the perfect occasion to celebrate by giving fans a special preview.