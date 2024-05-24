IPL 2024: Ashwin looking forward to home support from Chennai fans in Qualifier 2 against SRH

Chennai, May 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is looking forward to some home support at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Friday. Ashwin, who hails from Chennai, recollected memories of playing at his home ground ahead of the all-important clash in the tournament.

“I’m going home! Chennai is a very special place, for everybody, their home is a special place and that’s one place where I’ve always done very well. I also had a few interesting batting stints when I played in Chennai the last few times. I’m looking forward to it, there’s nothing like playing in front of that crowd and I’m sure we’ll get Halla Bol, Nalla Bol support when we’re playing SRH," Ashwin said.

Commenting on the team’s performance against RCB on Wednesday evening in Ahmedabad, Ashwin said, “I think this turnaround was required here (at the Royals). We were a bit short on confidence, which is an understatement. I think we should admit that that chase wasn’t a perfect one, I would’ve liked a perfect chase. Nevertheless, leaving that little bit empty. It gives you an opportunity to surpass that in the next game. I look forward to a clinical and a really good game next time and SRH has been the team to beat so we’ll have to bring our A game.”

Asked if he is looking at Chennai being a ‘home game’ for the Royals given his association with the city, Ashwin said, “I’m aware the SRH franchise owners are from Chennai so I think you’ll get a lot of support for them. But I’m looking forward to the crowd coming out and donning the pink jerseys to support the Rajasthan Royals.”

“I genuinely believe that when SRH started the tournament, they were one of the favourites, they’ve played like champions, so it’s going to be a very interesting game. Can we bring out A game? Can we be tactically superior to them? Those are the questions we need to answer in the next few hours," he added.

