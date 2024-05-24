Aha Unveils Star-Studded Indian Idol Season 3: Streaming from June 7th Every Friday 7 pm!

Hyderabad: Aha proudly announced the unveiling event for the highly anticipated Telugu Indian Idol Season 3, premiering on June 7th every Friday 7 pm. The event introduced the much-awaited panel of judges and the host for the new season, setting the stage for an exciting musical journey.

The star-studded event was a spectacular celebration of music and talent. It commenced with a mesmerizing orchestra performance by Sai, creating an ambiance of musical brilliance. Renowned singers Karthik and Geeta Madhuri captivated the audience with their soulful renditions, while rapper Vamsi Hari added a dynamic twist by introducing the judges through an engaging rap performance.

Highlights of the Event

Judges' and Host's Speeches:

SreeRama Chandra spoke about the unique auditions this season, highlighting that not only singers but also musicians who play instruments were among the 4,000 participants – a significant increase from previous seasons.

Geetha Madhuri, who returns for her third season, expressed her surprise and delight at being called back. She shared insights into the exceptional talent seen during auditions, from which the top 12 contestants have been selected.

Karthik remarked on this season being the most defining yet, noting the presence of young, aspiring musicians. He shared a touching story of a 15-year-old contestant whose goal is to heal the world through music, emphasizing the dual talents of singing and playing instruments.

Musician Thaman likened Indian Idol to a 'tsunami' in his life, acknowledging the challenges of judging. He humorously thanked Allu Arvind and director Trivikram for encouraging him to take on the role, highlighting the global reach of this season’s auditions, with participants coming from the USA to Australia.



The synergy of these talented artists created an unforgettable experience for all attendees, promising an exhilarating season filled with extraordinary performances and inspiring stories.

