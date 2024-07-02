IANS Interview: Non-performers will be told thank you soon, says Rajasthan Congress chief

Jaipur, July 2 (IANS) Amid talks of some Congress leaders in Rajasthan reportedly mulling to switch sides to the BJP ahead of the Assembly bypolls to five seats, state Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra has brushed them aside as speculation, and termed the BJP as a sinking ship.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the senior Congress leader spoke on a host of issues, from the party's plans for the upcoming bypolls to possible rejig in the party organisation in Rajasthan.

Excerpts from the interview:

IANS: There are speculation that many Congress leaders in the state are in touch with the BJP eyeing tickets for the bypolls. What is your take?

Govind Singh Dotasra: These are nothing but rumours. Why would anyone want to get into a sinking ship? One should ask those who joined the BJP before the elections what have they got.

The BJP made the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) a big issue and is still talking about it. However, the party just changed its minister which speaks of the kind of work done for this project. Everybody is looking at these developments. People do not trust the BJP anymore.

IANS: It’s being said that the Congress is now divided into three camps in Rajasthan led by Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and you...

Govind Singh Dotasra: Earlier there used to be talks about two groups in the Congress. However, over time, this discussion has died down. There is no division in the party as we all stand united. Now there is only one group that is headed by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. This group contested the Lok Sabha elections unitedly and performed well. We are confident of winning the bypolls too.

We had selected office-bearers during the Assembly elections last year who continued till the Lok Sabha polls. Now we are reviewing their performance. Those who performed will continue, while the non-performers will be told 'thank you'.

In a month or two, we will finalise these decisions for a rejig in the organisational structure of the Congress in Rajasthan. We have already dissolved 27 block and divisional committees with immediate effect. Now, the committees will be formed with new members.

IANS: There was demand for a Jat CM face in the desert state. Now it is said that you are fulfilling that void...

Govind Singh Dotasra: Caste can't create leaders. This has been proven in the past and the trend will continue in the future as well. CM face is decided by the party high command. I don't see myself as the CM face but as a mass worker who wants to strengthen the organisation by raising voice against the wrong policies.

IANS: Has the party taken any decision on alliance for the upcoming bypolls?

Govind Singh Dotasra: As of now, we have formed committees for all five seats. The party high command will decide if we will form an alliance for the by-elections.

Our party is known for making unanimous decisions. We made unanimous decisions on all 200 seats for the Assembly polls last year, and there was no dispute. If we can do this for 200 seats, we can surely do the same for five seats. There is no rift in the party.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.