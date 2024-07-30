IANS Interview: Congress is divided and ineffective, claims Jairam Thakur

Shimla, July 30 (IANS) In an interview with IANS on Tuesday, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Opposition leader in the Assembly, Jairam Thakur, sharply criticised the current government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for alleged non-performance.

Thakur also claimed that the Congress is divided into multiple factions and is fragmented due to its inefficacy.

Responding to allegations that the BJP was attempting to topple the Himachal government, Thakur said, “I keep reiterating that no effort has been made from our side to bring down the government. However, should circumstances arise where such a situation is necessary, we will consider it.

"The Congress is already struggling internally, with many factions at odds, and this internal discord is leading to its downfall. They blame us for their troubles, but if they keep doing that, it will only further highlight their instability. The future stability of the Congress government is in question.”

Thakur also slammed the Sukhu government for allegedly mishandling funds for a medical device park.

He said during the previous government, Himachal had successfully competed to secure one of the three medical device parks allocated across the country, with an expected investment of Rs 300 crore and Central assistance of around Rs 100 crore.

Despite this, he claimed, the current government is returning the funds and making excuses about setting its own conditions, which he believes is detrimental to the state's interests.

On the issue of unfulfilled promises, Thakur accused the state government of financial mismanagement and failing to deliver on its commitments.

He also claimed that development work has been stalled over the past 18 months and that employees are struggling with delayed salaries.

According to Thakur, Congress' inability to fulfil its 10 promises will lead to significant trouble for the party.

He also attributed the Congress’ defeat in the Lok Sabha polls to such non-performance, as he forecast a grim future for the party.

