Goa to pull down 'unauthorised' hoardings of Sri Lankan casinos

Panaji, July 30 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured the House on Tuesday that hoardings of Sri Lankan casinos promoting online gaming will be pulled down in the coastal state.

Goa Forward Party MLA Viaji Sardesaid raised the issue during the Question Hour, demanding action against the unauthorised casino advertisements.

“Sri Lankan sasinos are advertising in Goa. I had raised this issue earlier. I even lodged an official complaint with the Home Department citing that casinos from other countries are advertising here by violating Section 12 of the Goa Daman and Diu Gambling Act. But nothing was done,” Sardesai said.

Sardesai also claimed that the concerned officials used a dilly-dally approach in taking action in the matter.

“Online gaming is considered illegal. The GST Council doesn’t allow online gaming. So how are these adversements being allowed,” he questioned.

In reply, CM Sawant said a case has been booked at the Porvorim police station with regard to unauthorised advertisements by Sri Lankan casinos.

“We are taking action against such unauthorised hoardings. We have taken legal opinion, and more cases will be registered," he told the House.

“Hoardings of those having casinos in Sri Lanka and trying to operate online gaming from here will not be allowed. The state is not earning any revenue out of it. Our advertising policy is not finalised, and they are taking benefit of it. But I can assure you that we will pull down the hoardings or raze them,” Sawant said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.