I-T raids in TN enter second day

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) The Income Tax department raids in 50 locations of private real estate developer, G Square Realtors in Tamil Nadu entered a second day on Tuesday.

According to sources, the raids are being conducted on the premises of G Square which is a real estate firm and suspected of having links with the family of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The raids were conducted in the residence of Shanmugaraj, auditor of Sabareesan, son in law of M.K. Stalin as also his relative Praveen's residence.

Notably, the BJP Tamil Nadu state president, K. Annamalai had said that the real estate firm, G-Square is closely associated with the family of Chief Minister Stalin.

The IT sleuths have also conducted raids on the premises of DMK legislator, M.K. Mohan who is considered as a close aide of Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs minister, Udayanidhi Stalin who is also the son of Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, when asked about the IT raids told media persons, "Let the raids continue".

