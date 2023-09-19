I-T raids at premises linked to NCR builders uncovers tax evasion worth crores

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Income Tax department, which recently conducted search operations at multiple places belonging to builders in the National Capital Region (NCR), have seized around Rs four crore cash, jewellery worth Rs 10 crore and documents related to tax evasion of crores of rupees, said sources on Tuesday.An educational society is also on their radar, the sources added.

The search operations were conducted at the premises of three renowned builders group in NCR.

The sources said that search operations were carried out at the premises of ROF, Orris group andPioneer Group.

As of now the income tax department has not officially commented on the matter.

