I have a house in Himachal, it is my duty to visit amid crisis: Priyanka

Shimla, Sep 12 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday visited Deori village in Mandi district to review the damages caused by cloudburst and landslides in the region.

The duo also inspected the damage caused to the building of the senior secondary school in Deori, besides visiting a private property which got damaged due to the rain fury.

While interacting with the local people, Priyanka Gandhi said she has come to Himachal considering it as her duty to share the sorrows of her people.

"I have a house in Himachal Pradesh and I consider it as my moral duty to be among my people during hours of crisis,” she said, adding, “We all are a family and we should stand by each other in such circumstances, sharing grief and ensuring to do whatever we can for the people in distress."

“We will overcome this disaster by working together, helping each other and moving forward holding hands. The way the people of the state have courageously faced the disaster is appreciable. I will certainly raise the issue with the Central government to release a special package for the flood-ravaged regions of the state,” she said.

On the way, Priyanka also interacted with some women voluntarily helping the reconstruction of roads, and appreciated their commitment and motivation for extending a helping hand and contributing during the crisis.

Instead of doing politics over the huge loss caused in Himachal, the Central government should help the state generously so that relief can be provided to as many affected people as possible, she said.

The Chief Minister said the state government would provide sufficient assistance to those whose homes have been completely or partially damaged due to the disaster in the state.

Besides, adequate financial aid will be provided for the loss of livestock and crops, he said.

Member of Parliament Pratibha Singh expressed her disappointment over not getting proper help from the Centre.

She said the state government is helping the people with its limited resources, adding that sufficient assistance from the Central government would have helped providing relief to the people on a large scale.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.