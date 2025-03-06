I get upset when people mock PM Modi, he overcame many challenges: Vice Prez Dhankhar

Jaipur, March 5 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that he feels upset when some people ridicule Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising that PM Modi hails from a humble background.

“He is the son of a poor family, a symbol of hard work and perseverance. His childhood was filled with hardships, and he even sold tea at a railway station, Dhankhar said.

Speaking on India's economic progress, he highlighted that the nation has surpassed the UK and is on track to overtake Japan and Germany, making it the third-largest economy in the world. "Today’s India is reclaiming its stature as a Vishwa Guru (world leader), just as it was in ancient times," he remarked.

On Wednesday, Vice President Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife, Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, visited Mahatma Gandhi School in Sangasi, Jhunjhunu, where he engaged with students.

He also commended President Droupadi Murmu’s journey, stating that despite coming from a tribal background, her dedication and hard work led her to become an MLA, a minister, a governor, and ultimately, the President of India -- an inspiring testament to Indian democracy. During his visit, Dhankhar also praised the increasing role of women in the Indian Armed Forces.

“When I first visited Sainik School in Chittorgarh, I never imagined girls would be studying there. Now, girls are being admitted to Sainik Schools, including a dedicated one in Mathura. Today, they are flying fighter jets and serving in key roles in the military, which is a matter of great pride,” he said.

He urged students to prioritise their health, stating: “If you are not healthy, you will have to seek help instead of helping others.”

Encouraging educational visits, he invited students to Delhi in small groups, ensuring complete arrangements for their stay and meals while they explore Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister’s Museum, and the War Memorial.

Praising Jhunjhunu for its contribution to women's empowerment, the Vice President highlighted the achievements of two eminent women from the district — Kamla Beniwal, who served as an MLA, minister, deputy chief minister, and governor of Gujarat, and Sumitra Singh, who held ministerial roles and was the first woman Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly.

He lauded the Nari Shakti Vandan Act as a historic move, ensuring one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies, which he believes will strengthen women’s role in governance.

Discussing India’s development, Dhankhar noted that 12 crore households now have access to toilets, and 55 crore people have bank accounts. He proudly mentioned that India's Internet consumption surpasses that of the US and China combined, with rapid road expansion and the launch of new trains further boosting connectivity.

Before concluding, he quoted Mahatma Gandhi, emphasizing the importance of Swadeshi (self-reliance). He urged students to choose Indian-made products over foreign goods, reinforcing the idea that such choices strengthen the nation’s economy and create employment opportunities.

