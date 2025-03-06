‘I was escorted like a thief’: K’taka LoP recounts his horrifying visit to Maoist infected region

Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) Former minister and Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka, recalling his visit to a Maoist-affected region in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district, termed the experience as ‘horrifying’.

He stated that, despite being a minister, he was escorted to his destination by the police as if he ‘was a thief’.

Ashoka shared his experience in the Legislative Session on Wednesday during the debate on the Governor’s address to the joint session.

“When I visited BJP MLA Sunil Kumar’s constituency, Karkala in Udupi district, as the Health Minister, the Superintendent of Police (SP) and other officers approached me and instructed that the siren on my vehicle be turned off. They also had the vehicle’s lights switched off. Surprised by their actions, I asked whether they couldn’t provide security to a minister. They folded their hands and pleaded with me to comply. I had no choice but to proceed to my destination like a thief,” Ashoka stated.

“I had to travel nearly 60 kilometers like a thief. That was my plight as a minister. Later, I was kept at a guest house in the middle of the forest. Sunil Kumar could have arranged for me to stay somewhere near his house,” Ashoka recalled.

At this point, Home Minister G. Parameshwara intervened and jokingly asked if Ashoka still considered Sunil Kumar a friend after that incident. Ashoka replied that he would always remain his friend.

Ashoka further stated: “There were 200 police personnel stationed one kilometer away from the guest house. When I looked up from the bed, I noticed the roof was made of tiles. If someone had fired a shot, I would have been dead. That night, I could not sleep at all - I would wake up at the slightest sound. I spent the entire night sitting in a chair. The situation was so terrifying. If I, as a minister, experienced such fear, imagine the plight of those who live in villages and deep inside the forest.”

“And now, the same people who once terrorised villagers at gunpoint have suddenly surrendered. Who will believe this? That is exactly what BJP MLA Sunil Kumar is trying to convey in the House,” Ashoka stated.

Sunil Kumar had earlier criticised the Congress-led government over the sudden surrender of Naxals before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Ashoka further remarked that as soon as the government issued a call, all the Maoists surrendered together.

“This raises serious doubts. If they had come forward naturally and surrendered, no one would have questioned it. But the so-called “urban Naxals” who sympathise with them are even more dangerous,” he said.

