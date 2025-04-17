I ask my children to share live location, says Andhra Pradesh HM

Visakhapatnam, April 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha said on Thursday that whenever her children go out, she asks them to share their live location.

She also stated that in the present situation, one has to think twice before sending out their children after 6 p.m.

“I am a Home Minister, but whenever my children go out, I ask them to send their live location because the situation in the society has become so bad,” she said while addressing a programme about women’s safety.

The Home Minister said during her student days, girls felt secure even while returning from tuition at 8 p.m., but the situation today is different.

Earlier, addressing the programme, the Home Minister said an analysis of cases registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases done by Vijayawada Police Commissioner recently, revealed that 20 per cent of the accused in POCSO cases are below 18 years while 59 per cent accused are between 19 and 23 years.

She cited a case in which the accused boy was a 17-year-old while the victim girl was only 14 years old. It was a shocking case as the boy, who was a merit student, was sexually harassing the girl. A case under the POCSO Act was registered against the boy.

She said there was a need to ponder over what happens to the youth and their families after they are convicted and sentenced under the POCSO Act.

She said special courts were functioning in all the districts to expeditiously deal with the POCSO cases. “The convicts for sexual harassment cases may get a jail sentence of 20 to 25 years. A 17-year-old has to be in jail till he is middle-aged. What happens to parents who have a lot of hopes for their son? What happens to his sister, who has to live in society?”

Anitha said awareness programmes were being conducted in all educational institutions about the POCSO Act. She also stated that self-discipline would be introduced as a subject.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.