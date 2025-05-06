HYDRAA continues demolition drive against illegal structures in Hyderabad's Gachibowli

Hyderabad, May 6 (IANS) Continuing its drive against encroachments, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished unauthorised structures in Gachibowli.

HYDRAA staff pulled down illegal structures in the layout of the Fertilisers Corporation of India Employees’ Cooperative Housing Society in the Sandhya Convention area.

The enforcement team of the agency found several encroachments by merging roads and parks without any proper layout approvals. Structures built without permissions were demolished by deploying bulldozers.

HYDRAA carried out the demolition after receiving complaints about encroachments on public roads. Plot owners had complained that buildings were constructed in such a way that their plots were no longer visible.

Sandhya Convention mini hall, kitchens, and restrooms were demolished by the HYDRAA. Tin sheet fencing erected on encroached layout land was also removed. Three iron sheds constructed as G+2 structures were also pulled down by the agency.

HYDRAA has been taking action against encroachments after receiving complaints during Prajavani, the public interaction programme conducted every Monday.

Prajavani aims to address public grievances, with a special focus on issues related to the encroachment of lakes, parks, and government lands.

According to HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, people are coming forward to protect government assets. He said the people's trust in HYDRAA was increasing with the resolution of public complaints.

The IPS officer said that people are coming forward voluntarily as HYDRAA is solving decades-old problems in days. Noticing the encroachment of government lands, places meant for public use, tanks and canals, people are lodging complaints during Prajavani.

A total of 54 complaints were received during Prajavani on May 5. The complaints were examined by the Additional Director of HYDRAA’s Fire Department, Varla Papayya. He inquired about the motives behind the complaints and, after examining them with Google Maps and satellite images, suggested further action.

Meanwhile, HYDRAA is set to step up its action against encroachments with the launch of its police station on May 8. People can lodge complaints about land encroachments and unauthorised constructions on public places at this police station.

Ninth Additional Magistrate Court in Nampally has also been designated as a special court to hear HYDRAA cases.

