Lonza Plans New Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad

Lonza Group AG, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has announced its intention to establish a new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, further strengthening the city’s growing reputation as an international hub for life sciences and biopharmaceutical research.

Representatives from the Switzerland-based company recently met D. Sridhar Babu, the Minister for Industries and Commerce in the Government of Telangana, along with Shakthi M. Nagappan, to officially convey their decision and discuss the early plans for the upcoming centre.

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Basel, Lonza operates more than 30 facilities around the world and employs nearly 20,000 people globally. In 2025, the company recorded sales of approximately CHF 6.5 billion and reported a Core EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion, highlighting its strong presence in the global pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

The company’s decision to establish the new GCC in Hyderabad follows a detailed assessment of multiple potential locations. The city eventually stood out due to its skilled talent base in life sciences, well-developed infrastructure, and supportive policy environment for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Over the past few months, senior executives from Lonza have been in discussions with Telangana Lifesciences, the state’s Industries and Commerce Department, and other local stakeholders. These interactions played an important role in building confidence in Hyderabad as a strategic location for the company’s expansion plans.

Welcoming the investment, Minister D. Sridhar Babu stated that Lonza’s decision highlights Hyderabad’s growing importance as a global destination for life sciences companies. He pointed out that the city’s strong research ecosystem, advanced digital capabilities, and established pharmaceutical manufacturing base continue to attract leading multinational organisations.

The minister also emphasized that the upcoming Global Capability Centre could create a large number of high-quality employment opportunities in the future. He reiterated the Telangana government’s commitment to encouraging investments that promote innovation, technological advancement, and job creation.

Shakthi M. Nagappan also welcomed the development, describing it as another significant step in strengthening the life sciences ecosystem in Telangana. He noted that the organisation is eager to collaborate with Lonza to ensure the successful establishment and long-term growth of the centre.

The proposed Global Capability Centre is expected to contribute to Hyderabad’s role in the global biopharmaceutical supply chain while generating skilled employment opportunities and supporting the continued growth of the region’s life sciences industry.

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