Hyderabad’s top cop uses magisterial powers to check factional rivalry

Hyderabad, Oct 25 (IANS) Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand has advised the rival factions of Nampally MLA Majid Hussain of AIMIM and Congress leader Feroze Khan to temper their language and refrain from provocative activities.

The Police Commissioner shared on ‘X’ on Friday that he held a court session in his capacity as an Additional District Magistrate under section 107 of the erstwhile Criminal Procedure Code (now section 126 of BNSS, the new criminal procedure code ).

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Majid Hussain and Feroze Khan along with their supporters appeared before the Police Commissioner in response to the warrants issued.

Anand mentioned that the two factions have been quarrelling regularly after the close Assembly elections in December last year in Nampally constituency and it has become a headache for the police to maintain order there. He said that recently, they got into a huge fisticuff on the streets over a road laying issue and police had a tough time separating them, booking cases and arresting them etc.

“To keep them in check and to make them air their grievances in front of the CP Hyderabad, cases under 126 BNSS were booked and warrants issued and they were produced in my court. Both groups were shown the videos of their recent fracas, they were told that in our democracy there has to be space for each other and that too peacefully and that ruling and opposition is a compulsory component. They aired their issues and how the other is disturbing their programmes,” the Police Commissioner wrote.

He said that they came to an understanding of the protocols to be followed in future, the effort required to avoid a clash between both sides, and intimation to the police of their programmes. “They were advised to temper their language which is leading to the heat and the case was posted to two months later for further hearing,” added the Commissioner.

On October 7, both the leaders and their supporters clashed during an inspection of road repair works being taken up at Feroz Gandhi Nagar in Humayun Nagar.

Both the groups exchanged blows and pelted stones, which resulted in injuries to some of the followers of both groups besides causing panic among the public.

Station House Officer of Humayun Nagar Police Station said that both groups are at loggerheads, resorting to illegal and wrongful acts causing breach of peace and affecting the public tranquillity in the limits of Humayun Nagar Police Commissioner and its adjoining areas. He further requested to bind them over for a reasonable period as the court deems fit.

“If any person or groups, one or more who is likely to commit an act that results in disturbing peace and public tranquillity in the area, he/she/they can be bound over u/s 126 BNSS, 2023 (construed with Sec.107 CrPC) by directing them to execute a bond for keeping the peace in the said area for a given period of time, provided such an act is likely to disturb public peace or tranquillity at large,” the Police Commissioner said.

