Time is ripe to join India's growth story: PM Modi tells German biz delegation

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said this is the right time to join India's growth story, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met the Prime Minister in the national capital with a business delegation.

Addressing the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024, PM Modi said the time is ripe for foreign investors to participate in India's growth story, and join the 'Make in India' initiative and 'Make for the World'.

"This is the right time to join India's growth story as the country is becoming a global trade and manufacturing hub," PM Modi said, adding that the country stands on strong pillars of democracy, demography, demand, and data.

Germany has expressed that India's skilled manpower is amazing as the European nation has decided to increase visas for the skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000.

Scholz arrived in Delhi late on Thursday as part of his three-day official visit to India.

The German Chancellor said he wanted to deepen defence ties with India and bring the two countries' militaries closer.

"Our overall message is clear, we need more co-operation, not less. At our inter-governmental consultations with India, we also want to deepen cooperation in defence and agree to bring our militaries together," he said.

The German Chancellor will travel to Goa on Saturday, where the German naval frigate 'Baden-Wuerttemberg' and combat support ship 'Frankfurt am Main' are making a scheduled port call as part of Germany's Indo-Pacific deployment.

Earlier in the day, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised understanding and respecting mutual sensitivities to fast-track India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) talks.

Addressing the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business, the minister stated that "extraneous" issues like labour and climate change should be discussed at international forums.

"A trade deal could be concluded swiftly if sensitivities were respected on both sides," Goyal told the Asia-Pacific conference of German business in the Indian capital, attended by German Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.