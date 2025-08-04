Hurting nation while cornering govt is not acceptable: BJP leader slams LoP Gandhi after SC rebuke

Ahmedabad, Aug 4 (IANS) Following the Supreme Court's sharp remarks against Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi over his claim that China had annexed over 2,000 square kms of Indian territory, BJP spokesperson Rohan Gupta on Monday criticised the Congress leader for making statements without evidence. He further said that hurting the country while cornering the government is not acceptable.

Gupta emphasised the constitutional importance of the LoP's role and the responsibility it carries.

Speaking to IANS, Rohan Gupta said, "LoP is a constitutional post. If you are a prominent Opposition leader, it is your duty to ensure your statements are either evidence-based or factually accurate. What we’re seeing today is that enemies like China and Pakistan are using these baseless statements for their propaganda. This should not happen."

Gupta further added that while questioning the government is a key function of the Opposition, doing so irresponsibly can harm national interest.

“If you have facts, bring them to the forefront. It is your right to corner the government, but if you hurt the country in the process, it is not acceptable,” he told IANS.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s remarks, Gupta said, "The court clearly stated that one has to be responsible. If you think there’s substance in your claims, raise them in Parliament with supporting documents. The government will be compelled to respond."

"However, if you speak just for political gain and without facts, you're not opposing the government — you’re opposing the nation," he claimed.

He cautioned that objections must be rooted in facts.

“Irresponsible objections weaken our country’s image. That’s why the court urged caution in making such remarks," he told IANS.

The controversy stems from a statement made by LoP Gandhi during his 2022 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', where he alleged that China had occupied 2,000 square kms of Indian territory and that Chinese troops were "thrashing Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh."

The Supreme Court paused defamation proceedings against LoP Gandhi related to the remark but issued a strong rebuke.

A Bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih asked, “How did you know about 2,000 km being annexed by the Chinese? Were you there? Do you have credible material?”

The Bench stressed, “If you are a true Indian, you wouldn’t say such things.”

The court also questioned why LoP Gandhi did not raise the issue in Parliament.

“You are the Leader of the Opposition — why won’t you ask these questions in Parliament instead of making such statements outside?” the Bench asked.

