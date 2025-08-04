'Janaki V/S State of Kerala' to get a world digital premiere this Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran-led legal drama "Janaki V/S State of Kerala" has locked in on a release date.

Inspired by real-world challenges, the drama is slated to premiere on ZEE on August 15 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Helmed by Pravin Narayanan, "Janaki V/S State of Kerala" chronicles the challenging journey of a young woman fighting to reclaim her agency after surviving a brutal sexual assault.

Talking about his next, Suresh shared, “The response to 'Janaki V v/s State of Kerala' in theatres has been overwhelmingly emotional; it’s clear that the audience has embraced this story with warmth. I am deeply grateful for the trust they've placed in our storytelling, and now I can’t wait for the world to experience it on ZEE5. This move to digital means Janaki’s voice, her fight, her pain, and her courage, will finally reach homes across India.”

Shedding light on his character, he added, “David Abel Donovan’s character was born from a need to showcase integrity and moral complexity in today’s world of legal dramas. Standing in court fighting for justice on behalf of a survivor was a role that challenged me yet grounded me. I hope viewers feel connected to the film’s soul when it streams, and that they, too, let Janaki speak."

Anupama added, “Portraying Janaki has been one of the most emotionally demanding and rewarding journeys of my career. She’s a symbol of countless unheard voices, and I felt an immense responsibility in bringing her story to life with honesty and empathy. The love and support we received during the theatrical release was overwhelming, and now, I’m incredibly excited that audiences across the country will get to experience 'Janaki V/S State of Kerala' on ZEE5. It’s a story that speaks to the soul—about strength, resilience, and standing up even when the world tries to silence you. I hope Janaki’s courage inspires everyone who watches.”

The core cast of the drama further includes Divya Pillai, Sruthi Ramachandran, Askar Ali, Madhav Suresh Gopi, and Baiju Santhosh.

