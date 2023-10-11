‘Hua Main’ from ‘Animal’ blends heartfelt romance with gangster swag

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The latest song from the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer gangster action thriller film ‘Animal’, ‘Hua Main’ is a romantic track, though it also packs in a gangster vibe with its groove and attitude.

The song’s music video is, however, shows nothing of the gangster persona of Ranbir. Rather, the music video showcases the pas, how Ranbir and Rashmika had a romance which was unacceptable to her parents.

The video then shows the two inside a plane from the track’s announcement poster sharing a passionate kiss.

It then proceeds to further show their romance, and how it eventually leads to a private wedding up in the snow filled mountainside inside a small temple.

The song has an extremely captivating rhythm and a great mix of gangster groove and an attitude packed romance. The singing of the composers Pritam and Raghav Chaitanya is top notch and heartfelt.

There is an infusion of classic pop elements with some rock, electronic, film music, and even gangstar rap though the song in itself features no rapping whatsoever.

The production as was expected is also top quality, the sound design is booming, open, but also has a clear sense of restraint as it knows when to pull back so that the vocals and instrumentation can shine side by side whilst complementing one another. Another great thing is the bass, which while audible for one of the rare times is not overpowering.

As for the video itself, apart from its theme and portrayal which is exquisitely done and has a very good story, it does full justice to its budget and is incredible with its aesthetic choices and overall design.

The music for the song is composed by Pritam'sJam8.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ is a gangster thriller action film that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandala, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Parineeti Chopra. The movie will hit theatres on December 1, 2023.

