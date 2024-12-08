HSIIDC to build industrial model township on 3,000 acres near Pachgaon Chowk

Gurugram, Dec 8 (IANS) Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has prepared a plan to build an industrial township on 3,000 acres near Pachgaon Chowk.

With this township, HSIIDC will build the fourth township in the district. Earlier, townships have been built in Udyog Vihar, IMT Manesar and Sohna.

More than 10,000 small and big industries have been operating in all the townships of HSIIDC.

"HSIIDC will start the process to develop a new township on 3,000 acres near Pachgaon Chowk from next year. The corporation has 3,000 acres of land in two parts near Pachgaon Chowk. There are about 1,300 acres of land in one part and 1,700 acres in the other part," said an HSIIDC official.

A plan has been prepared and after assessing how much it will cost to develop basic facilities in the township, the headquarters plan will be sent to the government for approval.

The corporation has 3,000 acres of land in Pachgaon near Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP). After the development of IMT township here, industries will face inconvenience in getting and sending goods.

Direct connectivity of IMT township with KMP will be arranged. Metro will be extended from Rajiv Chowk to Global City and from there, directly to Pachgaon Chowk via Manesar. People coming from Delhi will be able to reach Pachgaon by travelling directly by metro.

Besides, the government has also planned to establish five new cities on both sides of KMP. There will also be planning for other cities to be built along KMP. Apart from Sonipat, Gurgaon, one of the five new cities will also be built along KMP in the area around Bahadurgarh.

This city will be built on about 50,000 hectares of land of villages around Bahadurgarh.

The HSIIDC will also build separate industrial model townships for industries in every district. HSIIDC provides basic facilities of road, water, electricity and gas for the township.

"A new industrial model township will be built on 3,000 acres of land at Pachgaon Chowk. The process is underway. Soon the work to develop the township will begin here. Along with developing basic facilities, plots will be given to set up industries here," Rajiv Goyal, AGM of HSIIDC, said.

