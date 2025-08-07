How did you win K'taka Assembly election, Pralhad Joshi asks Rahul amid LoP's 'poll fraud' claim

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (IANS) Responding to charges by the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that before accusing the Election Commission of India, Congress must first explain how it won the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media in Delhi on Thursday, Joshi said: “If there were irregularities in EVMs and Election Commission functioning in the Lok Sabha elections, as alleged, then the same EVMs and the same Commission were used in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections too. So how did Congress win then?”

He added: “The arguments made by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are illogical. They also won elections in 2020 under the same Commission. If there were irregularities, why weren’t cases filed until now? Why were no records submitted? Now, just to appease a particular group, they are trying this tactic.”

Joshi pointed out that the former Lok Sabha Speaker Balaram Jakhar had already ruled that Parliament cannot discuss the functioning of the Election Commission.

“Moreover, the matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court. Several previous inquiries (SIRs) have also been conducted. Still, the Congress is trying to create unnecessary confusion,” he alleged.

He further said: “In 2023, both the central and state governments were run by the BJP. Yet, Congress won a majority in Karnataka. At that time, the EVMs and the Election Commission were fine. But now that BJP has won more seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, suddenly EVMs aren’t trustworthy? How does that make sense?”

“You won the Karnataka Assembly elections. But you didn’t win the Lok Sabha there. In Maharashtra, you didn’t win either the Assembly or Parliament. What message are you trying to send to the world? Are you trying to say that elections in India are not conducted fairly?” Joshi asked.

Taking aim at Rahul Gandhi’s remarks made at international forums, Joshi said: “You go abroad and speak against India's institutions. If election fraud is real, how did your party win in Jharkhand? How did you win in Jammu and Kashmir? Please apply some logic. The people of India are smart, which is why they have kept your party in the Opposition and given you power in only three states."

Minister Joshi also addressed the issue of U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariff hikes, saying, “Changes in tariffs alone will not weaken India’s diplomatic relations. India’s global stature is recognized. More than 190 countries support India.”

He asserted that international relations cannot be questioned based on trade policies like tariffs. “India is now the world’s fourth-largest economy and is respected globally,” Joshi concluded.

Meanwhile, State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra chided, "Was this the 'Atom Bomb' evidence Rahul Gandhi promised? What he presented was simply a display of ignorance about how electoral rolls are prepared, along with a deliberate attempt to misrepresent facts and cry foul after defeat."

"Let us remind Mr. Gandhi of a basic fact. Bangalore Central has been a BJP stronghold since its creation post-delimitation in 2009. The voters of this constituency have consistently chosen development, stability and leadership, not divisive politics or a sense of entitlement," he pointed out.

"So Mr. Gandhi, please understand and accept the truth. The voters of Karnataka have once again rejected you and your party. Do not try to pass off your political failure as evidence of fraud. And above all, do not insult the voters of Karnataka with such baseless narratives," he stated.

