Inclusive development in Bodoland is our top priority: Assam CM

Guwahati, Aug 7 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reiterated his government’s commitment to fostering equality and inclusive development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). In a social media post on X, Sarma declared that the region is transforming into unity and equal opportunity for all.

“This is a new Bodoland region; one where everyone is an equal citizen, gets equal opportunities, and is an equal partner in its growth,” Sarma stated.

He further asserted that the BJP would continue to uphold this vision, saying, “@BJP4Assam will always stand up to ensure that this equality remains forever rooted in the spirit of the region.”

The remarks come as the state gears up for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, with the BJP projecting itself as a champion of peace, progress, and equitable governance in the region historically marked by ethnic tensions and insurgency.

Over the past few years, the BTR has seen a shift toward political stability and development under the peace accord signed in 2020.

The government has since focused on improving infrastructure, education, and welfare schemes across Bodo and non-Bodo communities.

Sarma’s message reflects the party’s ongoing efforts to bridge gaps and promote a sense of shared identity in a region known for its diverse population and complex socio-political history.

On Thursday, Sarma asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to perform strongly in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

Addressing reporters during his campaign tour across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Sarma said the party has been receiving an enthusiastic response from the public.

“I have been visiting different constituencies in the Bodoland region for the past few days. So far, I have attended programs in at least 12 constituencies, and I’ve witnessed massive public support for the BJP. Today in Dotma, the turnout was huge, and I was immensely happy to see such a crowd,” he said.

