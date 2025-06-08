Hopes of truce in PMK rise as political parties gear up for 2026 TN Assembly polls

Chennai, June 8 (IANS) While major political parties in Tamil Nadu have already launched their pre-election groundwork for the 2026 Assembly polls, the PMK finds itself mired in a leadership tussle between its founder, Dr S. Ramadoss and party president Anbumani Ramadoss.

However, recent developments suggest a potential easing of tensions. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Dr S. Ramadoss downplayed the ongoing internal rift but admitted that differences exist.

Referring specifically to the recent controversy over the youth wing leadership, he confirmed that the matter had been partly resolved.

Mukundan, nephew of Anbumani Ramadoss and grandson of S. Ramadoss, who had been appointed to the youth wing chief post and was reportedly opposed by Anbumani, has since stepped down.

“Some issues have been settled. There is a solution for everything,” Ramadoss stated, offering a hint of reconciliation.

When asked about his recent meetings with RSS ideologue and chartered accountant S. Gurumurthy and AIADMK leader and former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, Dr Ramadoss clarified that they were not political in nature.

“There was no discussion on alliance matters. Gurumurthy is a long-time friend, and I met him in that spirit. I respect him deeply and have known him for years. The same goes for Saidai Duraisamy,” he said.

However, when quizzed about his much-speculated meeting with Anbumani two days ago, Dr Ramadoss evaded the question, saying he would speak on the matter later. He also denied rumours of a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, despite speculation over his presence in Chennai.

Within the party, functionaries remain caught in a tug-of-war between the founder and the president, but many are hopeful that an amicable resolution will be reached soon for the sake of party unity.

Meanwhile, Anbumani Ramadoss has been holding a series of internal consultations in Chennai over the past three days. During these meetings, he reportedly reinstated several party members who had earlier been expelled by Dr. Ramadoss, further signalling his intent to consolidate control over the party’s organisational structure.

With alliance talks looming on the horizon and the 2026 elections drawing closer, how the father-son duo reconciles their differences could determine the PMK’s political relevance in the coming months.

