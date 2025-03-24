Honey-trap row: Rajanna delays filing of complaint; K'taka leaders to meet Cong high command on issue

Bengaluru, March 24 (IANS) The honey-trap controversy in Karnataka is snowballing, with a group of ministers and MLAs planning to meet the high command regarding the alleged role of an influential leader in the state Congress.

The leader allegedly made attempts to honey-trap Minister for Cooperation, K.N. Rajanna, to politically sideline him.

Meanwhile, Minister Rajanna stated on Monday that he would file a complaint with the Home Minister at an appropriate time.

The delay in filing the complaint has raised questions.

Last Friday, Minister Rajanna had alleged on the floor of the House that rivals were attempting to honey-trap him and had declared his intention to file a complaint.

In response, Home Minister G. Parameshwara announced that a high-level probe would be ordered. However, Minister Rajanna is yet to file the complaint.

The Opposition created an uproar in the Assembly, demanding a judicial or CBI probe into the allegations. This led to unruly protests in the Assembly and ultimately suspension of 18 BJP MLAs for six months.

BJP MLA, N. Munirathna has alleged that Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar is behind the honey-trap bid.

Denying the charges, Shivakumar stated that people wouldn’t attempt to honey-trap a leader without reason.

Sources indicate that the high command, recognising the seriousness of the issue, has instructed Minister Rajanna to hold off on filing the complaint and wait for further directions.

Sources further confirmed that Minister for PWD, Satish Jarkiholi, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will soon be leaving for Delhi to share information about the honey-trapping controversy with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

It is reported that Jarkiholi will stay in Delhi for three days to ensure a meeting with LoP Gandhi. Additionally, a group of ministers and MLAs are expected to accompany him, sources revealed.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Minister Rajanna, when asked about the timing of his complaint, stated, “I will file the complaint at an appropriate time. I have not set a specific timeline for it yet.”

Regarding BJP MLA Munirathna’s allegation that Deputy CM Shivakumar was behind the honey trap attempt, Minister Rajanna responded, “I don’t know about that.”

When asked about Munirathna’s demand for Rajanna to undergo a narco-analysis test, he stated, “First, BJP MLA Munirathna should undergo the test as he was previously close to Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar.”

Rajanna had previously stated on the floor of the House that approximately 48 individuals, including judges and central leaders have been honey-trapped in the state.

Reacting to Rajanna’s statement, BJP MLA N. Munirathna, said on Monday in Bengaluru that he is willing to disclose all details on a public platform without undergoing a narco-analysis test. “I am happy that Minister Rajanna has acknowledged the facts,” he said.

The state Congress party is witnessing rapid developments surrounding the honey-trap controversy.

Sources confirmed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday to discuss the issue. Party chief Kharge has decided to hold further discussions in New Delhi. However, he told the media that CM Siddaramaiah is visiting Delhi in connection with the completion of two years of his government in Karnataka.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, when asked about the controversy, stated on Monday that he has not yet received a complaint from Minister Rajanna. “Without a complaint, we cannot initiate action. There must be a cause for action. Without an FIR, no action can be taken,” he stated.

