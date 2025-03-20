Home Minister Amit Shah on two-day Bihar visit from March 29

Patna, March 20 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bihar from March 29 to 30, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's preparations for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Dilip Jaiswal, the State BJP President, confirmed the Union Home Minister's visit.

He told IANS that Amit Shah would reach Patna at 8 p.m. on March 29.

"Upon his arrival in Patna on the evening of March 29, Amit Shah will hold a high-level meeting with BJP MPs, MLAs, and Ministers to discuss election strategies and gather feedback on the ground situation," BJP leader Jaiswal said.

On March 30, Amit Shah will participate in an event organised by the Ministry of Cooperation at the Bapu Auditorium in Patna.

Additionally, plans are underway for him to address a public rally in Gopalganj district before returning to Patna.

The BJP's state unit has initiated preparations for these events in both Patna and Gopalganj, underscoring the significance of Amit Shah's visit in bolstering the party's readiness for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The Union Home Minister's interaction with BJP leaders aims to refine campaign strategies and ensure alignment with the party's objectives.

Prior to Amit Shah's visit, the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to visit Bihar on March 25 to participate in an official event in Saharsa, indicating a series of high-profile engagements in the state in the run-up to the Assembly election.

These visits reflect the BJP's concerted efforts to strengthen its base in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bihar's Bhagalpur district and released the 19th installment to the farmers of the country under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Besides PM Modi, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also visited Bihar twice to influence the farmers of the state.

The frequent visit by BJP leaders to Bihar is an indication of their serious approach towards the Bihar Assembly election scheduled to be held later this year.

