Starting from ‘level zero’ to rebuild city infra: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Marking her first month in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday hit out at the previous AAP government for ruining the city’s basic facilities and infrastructure, promising to offer relief despite being forced to start from ‘level zero’ to rebuild a Viksit Delhi.

A message posted on the social media handle of the Chief Minister’s Office read: “Due to the failures of the previous governments, Delhi is yearning for basic facilities. She reiterated the resolve to take Delhi towards development afresh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Earlier, addressing an event, she said the Delhi government has to start from level zero to rebuild the basic infrastructure in the city, which is struggling to get rid of mountains of garbage.

She lamented the poor performance of previous governments for leaving Delhi in a state where questions are being raised about sanitation and cleanliness, and it has become among the most polluted cities in the world.

“The Yamuna is crying for cleaning and mountains of garbage have not been addressed,” she said.

Suggesting a joint effort to rebuild and improve infrastructure in the national capital, she said that collective participation and public cooperation were important for achieving the objective of Viksit Delhi.

In her inimical poetic style, CM Gupta recited a couplet: “There will be no delay in decision-making due to lack of intent and nobody will benefit if all start focusing on their personal interests.”

In her first month in office, the CM has visited hospitals to improve health facilities, initiated steps for redeveloping the reclaimed Bhalswa landfill site by building a bamboo forest, pressed for desilting three major south Delhi drains falling into the Yamuna to check waterlogging, and called for improving facilities at Asha Kiran shelter home.

Chairing her first Cabinet meeting on February 20, CM Gupta approved a 100-day plan, decided to clean the Yamuna and develop the riverfront, gave a nod to table pending CAG reports in the Assembly and gave approval for the introduction of Central-government funded Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) that offers a health cover to each family.

Chief Minister Gupta, the lone woman head of government in 16 BJP-ruled states, claimed that Arvind Kejriwal will have to face scrutiny for “every penny” misappropriated by his government as the Cabinet paved the way for exposing corruption in the previous AAP government.

