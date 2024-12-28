Home Minister Amit Shah lauds ITBP personnel for protecting border areas

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday night praised the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel for safeguarding the border areas in challenging and difficult terrains and climates across the country.

In a post on social media platform X, the Union Minister said: "The country is proud of @ITBP_official soldiers who play a leading role in protecting the border and safeguarding the border areas even in difficult circumstances. Through the 'Vibrant Village Program', ITBP is also speeding up development work in the border areas."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the concept of vibrant villages to provide the best facilities to people living in the border villages so that their population is not just sustained but also increased," Home Minister Shah said.

ITBP could also be made the nodal agency for carrying out developmental work in the border villages, he added.

He further wrote: "Member of Parliament from Garhwal (Uttarakhand) @anil_baluni spent the night resting among the brave ITBP soldiers, appreciated the commitment and dedication of the 'Himveers' and boosted their morale."

Earlier on Friday, BJP MP from Uttarakhand's Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency, Anil Baluni spent a day with the ITBP personnel, calling them 'Himveers' (snow bravehearts) who are deployed in the most challenging climates and chilling temperatures serving selflessly the motherland at the borders of the country.

All citizens of the country feel proud of our security personnel for safeguarding the borders of the country and always keep the feeling of serving the motherland and patriotism alive in their hearts, Baluni said.

The BJP MP in a post on X said: "Enlightened pure Bharati from the high peak of Himadri, The radiant light itself calls for freedom."

He further wrote: "I got the opportunity to spend a day with the ITBP Himveers who are deployed in the service of Maa Bharati in the most difficult conditions and live their daily routine. Every Indian feels proud to see our soldiers protecting the borders of the country in such difficult conditions and it always keeps the feeling of patriotism alive in their hearts."

