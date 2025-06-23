Hockey India congratulates Lalit Upadhyay on stellar career as veteran forward retires

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Hockey India on Monday extended heartfelt congratulations to veteran forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay as he announced his retirement from international hockey, bringing the curtains down on a remarkable career that spanned over a decade—from 2014 to 2025.

Lalit, who hails from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, announced his decision through a heartfelt social media post shortly after India’s final match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 season against Belgium. Though he featured in four matches during the tour, his final appearance in the Indian jersey came against Australia on June 15.

Lalit played 183 matches for India at the senior level, scoring 67 goals. Over the years, he became a trusted name in India’s forward line, known for his versatility, on-field intelligence, and calm demeanour in high-pressure situations.

From making his debut at the 2014 Hockey World Cup to standing tall on the Olympic podium twice, Lalit’s career is a timeline of some of Indian hockey’s biggest milestones in the modern era.

He was a crucial part of the squad that scripted history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, helping India clinch a long-awaited Bronze medal, and repeated the feat at the Paris 2024 Olympics, reinforcing his reputation as a big-match player.

Beyond the Olympics, Lalit was instrumental in India’s victories at the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, 2017 Asia Cup—where he netted four goals—and multiple other podium finishes. His medal-laden career includes a bronze at the Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Final 2017, silver at the FIH Men’s Champions Trophy 2018, Bronze at the 2018 Asian Games, and gold at the 2018 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy. He was also part of the squads that finished third in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 and won gold at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou.

In recognition of his contributions to Indian hockey, Lalit was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2021.

Reflecting on Lalit’s contribution, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “Lalit has been one of the most graceful and dedicated forwards of his generation. Whether it was a crucial Olympic match or a league game, he always wore the Indian jersey with pride and played with heart. His journey from the narrow lanes of Varanasi to standing on the Olympic podium twice is nothing short of inspirational. We thank him for his selfless service to Indian hockey and wish him the very best for the next phase of his life.”

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh also lauded Lalit’s immense contribution and stated, “Lalit has been a true ambassador of the sport—humble off the field and fearless on it. His consistency, skill, and big-match temperament made him a pillar of the team across multiple Olympic cycles. He will be remembered not just for his goals but for the energy and positivity he brought to the team. Hockey India stands proud of his achievements and will continue to celebrate his legacy.”

