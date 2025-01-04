HMPV spread in China: Kerala Health Minister urges elders and sick to be cautious

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 (IANS) While the Covid-like Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), currently spreading in China, is just a ‘winter occurrence,’ is less severe, and is spreading on a smaller scale, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday stressed that as a matter of caution, it would be better if the elderly, the sick, and pregnant women remain cautious and advocated use of masks.

Incidentally, when the Covid pandemic hit the country in 2020, the first case was registered in Kerala when a student, who arrived from China, turned positive.

Taking to her social media page, George stated that even though things are fine in China at the moment, adequate care should be taken as a matter of abundant caution.

"Even though there are no reports of any scare from China, increased incidences of flu and pneumonia are there. Since Keralaites are globally present and travelling, it would be best if pregnant, aged and sick people use masks," she said.

George also noted that China has witnessed pandemics like SARS and Covid-19 and that’s perhaps one reason, there is huge attention when such things get reported from the country.

"In case a need arises, our state-of-the-art laboratories are equipped to do the testing of samples to find HMPV. We have to be aware and cautious that those international passengers who arrive here ...if they have any breathing issues, being alert is all that’s needed," she added.

"It would be better when children fall sick, they should remain at home, and breathing difficulties should be addressed too," the Minister said.

In 2020, the efforts taken by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government to tackle Covid had won huge applause and was largely instrumental in his retaining power in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Indian health officials have also said that there is no need to worry amid several media reports and social media posts suggesting that the virus is spreading rapidly in China, five years after the Covid-19 pandemic. Some even claim that hospitals and crematories are being overwhelmed.

"The spread of HMPV in China is like any other respiratory virus," Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Dr Atul Goel told the media in New Delhi on Friday.

"There is no need for alarm about the present situation," he added.

The expert noted that the disease can lead to "flu-like symptoms," in the elderly and very young children.

Dr Goel said there is anyway, an increased outbreak of respiratory virus infections in winter, for which hospitals are usually prepared with supplies and beds.

But there is "no significant increase in the December 2024 data on the respiratory outbreaks within the country", he added.

