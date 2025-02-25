HM Shah upbeat on Madhya Pradesh's approach to accrue Rs 30 lakh crore in 2 days

Bhopal, Feb 25 (IANS) Trumpeting the grand figure of Rs 30 lakh crore in investment commitments accrued during the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS-2025) held in Bhopal, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah proclaimed that the Indian economy, which has already ascended from the 10th to the 5th position globally, will soon become the third largest in the world by 2027.

And, Madhya Pradesh, he asserted, will significantly contribute to this ascent. He made this pronouncement while addressing the valedictory session of the summit on Tuesday.

Raving about the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to elevate the nation to a fully developed state, HM Shah reiterated that India has already ascended on many counts and the Investors Summit in Madhya Pradesh has set a brisk pace for the nation's progress, with the state ready to lead in this progressive endeavour.

The Global Investors Summit 2025, convened in Madhya Pradesh, saw participation from over 200 companies, representatives from 50 countries and attracted a huge investment of more than 30 lakh crore rupees.

He said that Madhya Pradesh is the pioneer state to host sector-specific summits, an innovative approach anticipated to hasten further development.

The automation and skill development initiatives, coupled with the recent policies launched by the state government, are set to contribute to the country's growth. Madhya Pradesh's demand-driven economy is thriving, making it an ideal investment destination.

During the two-day event; the state unveiled its industrial, sectoral, and global potential to the investors, a move lauded by the Minister, who expected the prolonged discussions in the sessions to bear substantial outcomes in the forthcoming days.

Madhya Pradesh epitomises a harmonious blend of development and heritage, striving unceasingly towards progress.

The Home Minister said it is in line with PM Modi’s efforts to transform India into a developed nation and elevate it to the third-largest economy in the world by 2027.

The state of Madhya Pradesh is poised to play a pivotal role in this mission, HM Shah said, adding that the concept of "Team India", which includes both the central and state governments, has been significantly bolstered through this summit.

Highlighting the achievements of the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Home Minister further asserted that India's forex reserves and per capita income have doubled over the past decade, establishing a robust foundation for future growth.

For instance, 54 crore people of India now have access to banking services, a privilege that eluded them for the past 75 years.

India now boasts 157 airports, 8 lakh km rural roads with railway facilities and cargo handling having doubled.

The nation has pioneered advancements in sectors such as artificial intelligence and hydrogen fuel, HM Shah said, adding, the Investors Summit in Madhya Pradesh has set a brisk pace for the nation's progress, with the state ready to lead in this progressive endeavour.

The Home Minister pointed out that once plagued by deficits in water, roads, and power, and labelled as "Bimaru", Madhya Pradesh has undergone a remarkable transformation.

Today, it has a robust energy capacity of 31 GW, with 30 per cent derived from clean energy sources. Prestigious educational institutions like IIM and IIET empower the state's youth to realise their potential.

Madhya Pradesh is rich in minerals and has become the cotton capital of India, producing 25 per cent of the country's organic cotton. It is also an ideal destination for food processing industries, he said.

The state has declared 2025 as the "Year of Industry and Employment", and is the first to pass the "Jan Vishwas Vidheyak", reinforcing its commitment to ease of doing business. Investors are set to explore opportunities across various sectors in the near future, the Union Minister said.

Addressing the assembly of investors on the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured that his government has set a deadline to provide all possible support within a stipulated timeframe to transform all proposals from the drawing board to reality.

