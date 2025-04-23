HM Shah, J&K CM Omar, LG Sinha pay tributes to people killed by terrorists

Srinagar, April 23 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha arrived at Srinagar Police Control Room on Wednesday to pay tributes to the tourists killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in which 16 people were killed.

The bodies of the tourists killed in Tuesday’s terror attack were brought to the Police Control Room in Srinagar on Wednesday morning.

After paying tributes to the slain tourists, the Home Minister is scheduled to visit GMC Anantnag to meet those injured in the attack.

He is also likely to conduct an aerial survey of the attack site in Baisaran, Pahalgam, where 16 lives were tragically lost.

The bodies of tourists killed by terrorists in Pahalgam were brought to Srinagar on Wednesday as authorities are making arrangements for their return to their native places.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has arranged four additional flights from Srinagar today, two each to Mumbai and Delhi.

The Civil Aviation Ministry is also ensuring that the airfare does not skyrocket because of the rush as the Srinagar-Jammu Highway remained closed for the fourth day on Wednesday.

A team of the NIA reached Srinagar on Wednesday. The team is going to Pahalgam to collect evidence on the terrorists who carried out the cowardly attack on unarmed civilians.

A massive search operation was started in Pahalgam immediately after the terror attack to hunt down the terrorists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the terror attack has redoubled the resolve of the nation to eradicate terrorists completely from Indian soil.

A total protest shutdown called by traders, industrialists, political, social and religious organisations paralysed normal life across the Valley today.

Public transport, commercial establishments and educational institutions remained closed as very few vehicular movement was witnessed on roads and highways.

