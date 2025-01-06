On his birthday, A. R. Rahman, his KM Music Conservatory announce Bharat Maestro Awards

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) On the occasion of the Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman’s birthday on Monday, his music institute, the KM Music Conservatory announced the launch of the Bharat Maestro Awards.

With an aim to recognise the timeless influence of Indian classical music while nurturing the next wave of musical talent, the awards will honour the music legends

Talking about the same, A. R. Rahman said in a statement, “The greatest joy of a guru is to witness the success and growth of their students, and it is this bond that the Bharat Maestro Awards seeks to celebrate. The idea behind instituting this is for it to be more than just an award; it’s about connecting the past, present, and future of music, and uniting us all through the language of sound”.

The launch of the Bharat Maestro Awards also coincides with a significant milestone for KM Music Conservatory, which marks its 16th year of nurturing musical talent. Founded by Rahman himself, the conservatory has become a renowned institution that offers programs in Western and Indian Classical musical traditions, as well as music technology. Its mission has always been to provide international standards of education while preserving and advancing India’s rich musical heritage.

The music composer further mentioned, “The Conservatory has always sought to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, creating opportunities for young artists to develop their craft while staying grounded in the cultural fabric of India. With this annual award being instituted, I want to support in building an ecosystem that will also fuel the immersive experiences in the arena of music”.

The mentor panel for the award include Asha Bhosle, Amjad Ali Khan, Bombay Jayashri and Ajoy Chakrabarty, while the advisory board consists of Ila Paliwal, Sai Shravanam, Bharat Bala, Fathima Rafiq, Khatija Rahman, Adam Greig and Clint Valladares.

By recognising both established maestros and promising young talents, the awards also aim to inspire younger audiences and make classical music more accessible and immersive through innovative visual presentations and talent-driven performances.

Additionally, the recipients of the awards will be awarded a cash prize and be provided opportunities to perform on a global stage, in addition to joining in on the performances by Rahman.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.