Hindi not mandatory, students can opt for third language if 20 or more choose: Maha Minister

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Maharashtra School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse on Wednesday clarified that Hindi has not been made a compulsory third language in Marathi and English medium schools for Classes 1 to 5 in the state.

Referring to a government resolution (GR) issued by the School Education Department on Tuesday, Bhuse said the circular does not mandate Hindi as a compulsory third language.

The new policy will come into effect from the academic year 2025-26.

“In the same GR, it is clearly stated that students who wish to study any other Indian language instead of Hindi as the third language will be allowed to do so. However, for such an option to be offered, at least 20 students from a class must choose the alternate language,” Bhuse said.

He added that if a school has 20 or more students opting for another Indian language, teachers will be appointed accordingly. In the absence of available teachers, students will be taught the language through an online mode.

The clarification comes after political backlash and protests by various organisations following an earlier notification issued in April, which had stated that Hindi would be a compulsory third language in Marathi and English medium schools for Classes 1 to 5 in Maharashtra.

In response to the uproar, Bhuse had assured that Hindi would be offered as an option and that a revised GR would be issued.

The Minister also reiterated that Marathi remains a mandatory subject across all schools, regardless of the medium of instruction. He warned that schools not complying with this directive would face strict action, including the possibility of losing recognition.

However, education sector experts have pointed out that despite the revised GR not explicitly making Hindi mandatory, it may become so in practice.

“If fewer than 20 students opt for any other Indian language, the school will be left with no option but to teach Hindi as the third language,” said a representative of a teachers’ organisation.

The opposition Congress party has slammed the BJP-led government, alleging that Hindi is being imposed under the guise of offering choice.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal said, “Fadnavis has once again stabbed a dagger into the heart of Maharashtra! The claim that 'the imposition of Hindi as the third language has been cancelled' is a deception. The GR clearly ensures that Hindi will be the default third language unless 20 students opt for another -- which makes the choice superficial. This is a deliberate conspiracy to impose Hindi.”

He further alleged that this move reflects the BJP’s anti-Maharashtra agenda, aimed at eroding the Marathi language, identity, and culture.

“It’s clear that Fadnavis, Shinde, and Ajit Pawar are loyal not to Maharashtra but to their Delhi bosses,” he said.

Targeting the Shinde faction, which holds the school education portfolio, Sapkal accused them of betraying the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.

“They chant Balasaheb’s name, but have stabbed Shiv Sena in the back. It’s like they’ve taken a contract to kill Marathi,” he remarked.

He also took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saying: “He is so hungry for power that he doesn’t care whether Maharashtra, the Marathi language, or Marathi people survive. His only concern is securing the finance department. The Sangh-BJP’s ‘one nation, one language, one culture’ agenda is a direct assault on Maharashtra -- and we won’t rest until it is rejected completely.”

