Himachal signs pact with UNESCO to enhance education quality

Shimla, March 26 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government, on Wednesday, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to enhance the quality of education in the state, government officials said.

The agreement was signed by Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar on behalf of the state government and UNESCO Director and Representative Tim Curtis and Chief of Education Program Specialist Joyce Poan on behalf of the organisation in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Under this collaboration, the UNESCO will support Himachal Pradesh in modernising its education system by strengthening teaching methods, curricula, teacher training and assessment systems, aiming to equip students with 21st century skills, including critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and communication.

A key focus will be on making education more inclusive, sustainable and future-oriented.

The agreement also emphasises 'Greening Education', integrating environmental awareness and sustainable development into school curricula, which will help students develop the knowledge and skills needed to tackle climate change and environmental challenges.

Additionally, value-based education through sports will be promoted to foster holistic development.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the state government's commitment to education reforms and said that efforts were underway to transform government schools into smart schools by expanding digital learning infrastructure and ensuring quality education in remote areas of the state.

He said that the state government has taken numerous steps to bring reforms in the education sector during the last two years, which were yielding positive outcomes.

State Education Minister Rohit Thakur emphasised that the partnership with the UNESCO reflects the state's dedication to provide global-standard education and future-ready skills.

Director of Higher Education, Amarjeet Sharma, and Director of Elementary Education, Ashish Kohli, were also present on the occasion, among others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.