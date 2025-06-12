Himachal to set up potato processing plant in Una

Shimla, June 12 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu on Thursday said a potato processing plant would be set up in Una district at a cost of about Rs 20 crore.

He said the support price for the crop would soon be declared to strengthen the economy of the farmers.

Chairing the state-level multi-stakeholder consultative conference organised by Himachal Pradesh Revitalising Rainfed Agriculture Network here, the Chief Minister said the government was promoting green energy and natural farming in a big way.

The minimum support price had been fixed for crops produced from natural farming, and it would be further increased in the coming times.

Highlighting the importance of natural farming, he said many new schemes would be implemented to boost the rural economy.

Sukhu said that after the north-eastern states, the highest increase in cancer cases had been witnessed in Himachal Pradesh. The efforts were on to find out its root cause, and a change in food habits could also be a main reason for the rise.

The Chief Minister said 80 per cent of the state's population depends on agriculture for livelihood and is the backbone of Himachal's economy, contributing about 14 per cent to the state's GDP. He also expressed concern over the changing pattern of weather that was adversely impacting agriculture.

"This challenge could be faced effectively by taking steps like climate-tolerant agriculture, promotion of pulses, extensive animal husbandry, more use of traditional seeds, laying emphasis on water security and soil conservation, etc.," he said.

The Chief Minister said traditional seeds and crops grown through natural farming are rich in nutrition and also require less water.

"We need to reuse such traditional crops, and these have to be further improved through research to ensure nutritious food and a clean environment for future generations."

The Chief Minister also released a book based on the experiences of natural farming on this occasion. He praised the farmers engaged in natural farming and also detailed the efforts being made by the government in promoting this system of agriculture. Padma Shri recipient Nek Ram Sharma apprised the Chief Minister about the conference. He also discussed the importance of millets along with the conservation of water, forests, and land.

