Himachal’s long-awaited irrigation project gets funds from Centre

Shimla, June 13 (IANS) The long-awaited Phina Singh irrigation project in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh has received an approval and release of Rs 55.51 crore from the Central government, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Friday.

The project started 14 years ago. The approval has been granted under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY).

A major share of credit for this decision goes to the continuous efforts of the Deputy CM Agnihotri who held several discussions with Union ministers and departments concerned.

After the formation of the government, Agnihotri prioritised the pending issues related to this project and strongly advocated for them before the Centre, resulting in the sanction of the substantial amount to the state.

This project had been stalled for over a decade, but it has now emerged as a ray of hope for the farmers of Kangra district, a state government statement said. Upon completion, the scheme will provide irrigation to thousands of hectares, significantly boosting agricultural productivity.

The Deputy CM said: “This is a major step towards securing the future of our farmers. Our government is fully committed to provide adequate irrigation facilities to every farmer’s field.”

The Phina Singh project in Nurpur was started at an initial cost of Rs 204 crore in 2011, which has now escalated to over Rs 650 crore.

In January 2023, Agnihotri, who also holds the Jal Shakti portfolio, had called on Central Water Commission (CWC) Chairman Kushvinder Vohra in Delhi and held discussions for strengthening the irrigation sector in the state besides requesting for liberal assistance for it.

At that meeting, Agnihotri said the state had spent Rs 283 crore from its own resources for executing the project. He had requested release of Rs 350 crore at the earliest so that this project could be completed on priority.

