MP CM meets French Ambassador Thierry Mathou, inks MoU to elevate cultural ties

Bhopal, June 13 (IANS) French Ambassador Thierry Mathou called upon Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the latter's official residence, Samatva Bhavan, in Bhopal on Friday.

During the meeting, a significant tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to strengthen long-term cooperation between France and Madhya Pradesh in the fields of culture and tourism. This strategic pact aims to elevate the cultural, tourism, and educational sectors in the state, reinforcing Madhya Pradesh's standing as India's cultural and tourism capital.

The MoU was signed by the Ambassador of France to India, Dr Thierry Mathou, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture in the MP government, Shiv Shekhar Shukla and President of Alliance Francaise de Bhopal, Akhilesh Verma. The agreement will remain valid for three years and can be extended with mutual consent.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, following a meeting with Dr Thierry Mathou.

Key features of the MoU include joint organisation of cultural events such as art festivals, music and dance performances, exhibitions, film screenings, culinary events, and other cultural programmes. A dedicated Indo-French Cultural Calendar will be prepared annually.

Describing the MoU as a significant step towards enhancing its cultural and tourism landscape, the Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh is keen to build not only cultural but also commercial ties with France. CM Yadav stated that India and France have always shared cordial relations, which have deepened further following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France.

"Madhya Pradesh is keen to build not only cultural but also commercial ties with France. This historic MoU is set to transform Madhya Pradesh into a new centre of cultural and tourism collaboration between India and France," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Yadav also informed that he will be visiting France to participate in a business meeting next week, during which he will meet with a group of industrialists and invite them to invest in Madhya Pradesh. He highlighted the potential for mutual cooperation in areas such as industrial development, entrepreneurship, and the promotion of traditional crafts.

The Chief Minister said, "This MoU brings us closer to our vision of establishing Madhya Pradesh not only as the cultural capital of India but also as a progressive, global hub for tourism and culture. It will provide a global platform to the state’s artists and lead to a significant increase in tourist arrivals from France and Europe.”

French Ambassador Dr Thierry Mathou expressed happiness over the partnership and remarked, "We are delighted to establish this important collaboration with the Government of Madhya Pradesh. France focuses particularly on tourism, security, environment, and education. This MoU will further strengthen cultural ties between the two countries, opening new opportunities in art, education, and tourism".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.