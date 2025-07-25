Himachal leaders meet FM Sitharaman; seek funds for post calamity rehab and reconstruction

Shimla, July 25 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur, along with Members of Parliament from the state, BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit president and MLAs from disaster-hit areas on Friday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital and apprised her of the damage caused to the state.

They sought maximum financial support for reconstruction and rehabilitation. The document submitted by former Chief Minister Thakur had details of the loss of private and government properties destroyed during the disaster.

Thakur informed that due to the disaster, Seraj, Nachan, Karsog and Dharampur assembly constituencies of Mandi district and many areas of Chamba have been badly affected.

There has been a financial loss of more than Rs 1,200 crore and more than 50 lives have been lost. Forty-two people have died in the disaster on the night of June 30.

More than 700 houses have been completely destroyed due to the disaster and nearly 1,000 houses have been partially destroyed, not fit for living.

More than 1,000 cattle sheds and 1,000 livestock have died in the disaster. Besides, agricultural and gardening land have been ravaged.

“The damage badly impacted livelihood of local villagers. There is a need for huge support for the disaster-affected people,” Thakur apprised the Finance Minister, who assured help to Himachal Pradesh in every possible way.

Earlier, the BJP delegation met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Water Resources Minister C.R. Paatil along with party national President J.P. Nadda.

About the situation in the hill state, the Leader of Opposition said the state is currently going through a disaster.

“People are facing the wrath of nature. At such times, the government should take care of the disaster-affected people. Instead of healing the wounds, the government is giving pain to them in one way or the other,” Thakur added.

