Himachal CM opens science museum and planetarium

Shimla, Oct 7 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh’s State Science Museum and Planetarium, a centre for science, learning and creativity, was inaugurated on Saturday by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu at Shoghi, near here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the “centre will not only generate interest in science and mathematics among children and teachers, but will also develop scientific attitude. Students interested in science can easily understand scientific principles through the interactive science models installed in this centre”.

The centre has 60 science exhibits, a 'Hall of Fame' showcasing the achievements of the country's top scientists, a library, and a YouTube studio.

It is aimed to inspire students, particularly from the rural areas, to pursue careers in science and technology through an adventurous journey.

“I request the Education Department to bring school students from every corner of the state to this centre so that they can avail the benefits of this facility. I have full confidence that this science centre will prove to be a milestone in promoting education in the field of science and generating interest in this subject among students,” an official statement quoting the Chief Minister added.

The centre includes an auditorium and suitable facilities for children to participate in a variety of activities. There is also a hostel facility for children and teachers.

By the end of 2024, the state-of-the-art planetarium will also be ready. Students studying in remote rural areas of the state can also come and stay in this centre and participate in science-related activities.

The complex, set up by Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE), will be managed and curated by Solan-based Shoolini University.

