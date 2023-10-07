Animal keeper dies in elephant attack at Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad, Oct 7 (IANS) An animal keeper was trampled to death by an elephant at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Shahbaz(23) was on duty when the elephant attacked him. Zoo officials said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. when a male elephant in its enclosure attacked the animal keeper.

Shahbazwas severely injured and was rushed immediately to Apollo DRDO Hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Zoo curator Prashant Bajirao Patil expressed deep condolences and grief over his death.

Shahbazwas reportedly alone in the enclosure at the time of the incident as other employees were busy with the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Zoo. As part of the celebrations, a couple of animals were released into the enclosure for the first time on Friday.

