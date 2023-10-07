‘Kick For A Cause’: An attempt to bring underprivileged grassroots talent to the fore

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) Bengaluru-based Super Division Club, South United Football Club (SUFC) is all set to host its first-ever ‘Kick For A Cause’ Tournament, a unique football tournament for underprivileged children from city-based Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) in the Under 13 and Under 15 categories.

The first edition will see six NGOs participate in the two-day tournament, which will be held at SUFC’s state-of-the-art, FIFA-standard facility in Ulsoor on October 7-8, 2023.

The tournament has garnered support from several leading brands. Salt World has come on board as an Associate Partner to sponsor the competition and provide vouchers to talented players from the tournament.

Speaking on the initiative, Pranav Trehan, CEO of SUFC, said, “Football has been growing by leaps and bounds in recent times, and several encouraging initiatives have also taken off when it comes to developing grassroots talent all over the country. However, underprivileged children are often overlooked, which is where the idea of 'Kick For A Cause' took birth. For us at SUFC, it is our way of giving back to the sport and the city.

'Kick For A Cause' will see around 77 kids participating in the U-13 category, and 83 of them will be seen in action in the U-15 category. All of them will be aiming to get the coveted free scholarship, which will give them the opportunity to train at the world-class SUFC facility for a whole year. Most importantly, they will also be provided with coaching that can prove instrumental in propelling their professional careers in football,” he added.

'Kick For A Cause' is a part of SUFC’s ‘Football For Change’ initiative, where the Club aims to provide a platform for underprivileged kids to showcase their talent and thereafter help them build a career in the sport.

Some of the most active Bengaluru NGOs will be vying for top honours at the first ever ‘Kick For A Cause’ come the first weekend of October. Seven teams in the U-13 category and six teams in the U-15 category from six different NGOs, viz Freedom Project, Enabling Leadership, SoCare Foundation, Swanthana Trust, Reaching Hands, and Shining Stars, have confirmed participation.

The U-13 category will be a 7-side tournament with two 15-minute halves, and the U-15 category will be a 9-side tournament with two halves of 20 minutes each. The matches will be played in a round-robin and knockout format, with the teams divided into two groups in each category.

