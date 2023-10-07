FIR filed against Shahabuddin's son for making threats

Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) Siwan police have registered an FIR against late Bahubali don Mohammad Shahabuddin's son Osama Sahab for allegedly threatening a person for 42 kathas (more than two acres) of land, an official said on Saturday.

The FIR has been registered at the Hussainganj police station under IPC Sections 147, 149, 447, 427, 120B, 504, 506 and Section 27 of the Arms Act on the statement of a person named Abhishek Kumar alias Jimmy.

Abhishek , a resident of Bania Toli in the district, has four bighas of land in Chapia Khurd village under Hussainganj police station. Abhishek signed an agreement with a person named Arjun Yadav to sell 42 kathas of land.

Abhishek alleged in his complaint that Osama Sahab and his aide Salman Mian alias Saif threatened him to cancel the agreement of selling the land to Arjun Yadav.

“After inking the agreement, Arjun Yadav was building the boundary wall on the land a couple of days ago. I received a WhatsApp call from Osama Sahab who threatened me to stop the construction and cancel the agreement with Arjun Yadav.

"Arjun Yadav and I did not agree with Osama and continued with the construction work. Then, some men carrying firearms came and forcibly stopped the work at around 1.45 p.m. on Friday. They also fired rounds in the air,” Abhishek said.

“We have received a complaint and have registered an FIR against Osama Sahab and Salman Mian. During investigation, it was found that Salman, who lives with Osama, threatened Arjun Yadav to cancel the agreement and stop the construction work.

"Osama said that he wants to take the land, which Arjun Yadav did not agree to. We have recovered one dead cartridge from the spot. We have detained two persons in this connection and further investigation is currently underway,” said Sailesh Kumar Sinha, SP of Siwan.

When contacted, Ajay Tiwari, a close associate of Osama Sahab, said: "The complaint against Osama Sahab is politically motivated. His mother Hina Sahab announced to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Siwan on Friday, and a complaint was lodged against Osama on that very day. You can understand what is happening here."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.