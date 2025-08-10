Highest-ever 952 MT cargo handled at Guwahati airport, records 13.2 pc growth in movement

Guwahati, Aug 10 (IANS) The Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) domestic cargo terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) has achieved a new milestone by handling a record 952 metric tonne (MT) of cargo in a single month, officials said on Sunday.

A spokesperson of the Guwahati airport said that this domestic cargo handling performance during the month of July surpasses the previous all-time high of 841 MT, reflecting a 13.2 per cent overall increase in cargo throughput.

She added that this growth has been primarily fuelled by a substantial 15.26 per cent rise in inbound cargo volumes, with the highest contributions coming from Delhi (DEL) and Bengaluru (BLR).

The significant increase in inbound cargo highlights the terminal's enhanced operational efficiency and growing reliability as a logistics hub in Northeast India.

The spokesperson said that on the outbound side, Agartala and Imphal emerged as the top-performing sectors, followed by Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Outbound cargo saw a 5.24 per cent growth, underscoring the airport's strategic role in facilitating trade from the region to major metropolitan destinations across the country.

This exceptional performance is a direct result of streamlined operational processes, a committed workforce, and a customer-centric approach that consistently meets and exceeds stakeholder expectations, the airport official added.

The terminal continues to demonstrate strong capabilities in handling increasing volumes while maintaining high standards of efficiency and service delivery.

According to the spokesperson, this achievement reflects the ongoing commitment to operational excellence and highlights the growing role of Northeast India in national supply chains.

With continuous infrastructure upgrades and a strong focus on efficiency, GIAL is well-positioned to set even higher standards in cargo handling.

As the GIAL cargo terminal at LGBIA continues to scale new heights, it is steadily cementing its position as a leading cargo gateway for Northeast India, facilitating economic growth and connectivity across the region, the spokesperson added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.