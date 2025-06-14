Here is what Neha Sargam had to settle over with her father

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) As we gear up to celebrate Father's Day 2025 on Sunday, actress Neha Sargam revealed a fun compromise she had to reach with her father during their day out.

The 'Mirzapur' actress took to her Instagram handle and revealed that both she and her father were craving for a nice cup of tea. However, while she ended up ordering pina colada, her dad went for a mojito.

Neha admitted that her father did not like his drink too much and reacted with a "No, it is not good".

The caption of her latest Instagram post read, "Papa and I both wanted a good chai so we settled for a mojito and a pina colada respectively… achha ok yes!!! Papa made faces and said “naa badhiya nahi hai” pic 4 was my reaction and he gave the drink to Maa and then Maa slayed #pikuing with Papa everydaayyyy!!!!"

Neha also treated the netizens with some sneak peeks of her day out with her dad on the photo-sharing app.

Talking about her career trajectory, Neha initially came to the limelight after her participation in the singing reality show "Indian Idol 4" back in 2009.

Later on, she bagged the show, "Chand Chupa Badal Mein".

She further has shows like "Paramavatar Shri Krishna", "Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara", "Doli Armaano Ki", "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir", "Naya MahiSagar", "Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala", "Savdhaan India", "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai", and "Yeh Hai Aashiqui," to her credit.

However, Neha is best known for playing Saloni Tyagi in the popular web series, "Mirzapur".

Season 3 of the hit web series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 5 July 2024. Set in the titular town of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, the show revolves around the power struggles in the region to rule over the town.

