Here’s why Malavika Mohanan considers ‘Theyyam’ special!

Chennai, Mar 12 (IANS) Actress Malavika Mohanan, who is fast emerging a top actress in several film industries across the south, has now penned a heartfelt post on why she considers the traditional ritual of ‘Theyyam’ special.

Taking to her timeline on Instagram, she wrote, “‘Theyyam’ has been a mesmerizing part of my life since childhood. Visiting my hometown in Kerala every year, I’ve always been captivated by the vibrant displays of dance, colour, and spirituality.

“The performance isn’t just a spectacle, it’s a living connection to the divine, where performers embody gods and mythological figures. Their towering headgear, intricate makeup, and energetic movements create an atmosphere that feels both otherworldly and sacred.”

The actress, who posted several pictures along with the post, then went on to point out what made Theyyam special to her. “What makes Theyyam special to me is how it transcends mere performance —it’s a ritual that unites the community and tells stories of our ancestors, bravery, and spirituality. It’s a reminder of how culture can evolve yet remain deeply rooted in its core values.

“Over the years, as I’ve grown older, I’ve come to appreciate not just the grandeur of the performances but also the significance of the ritual itself—the dedication, the preparation, and the sacredness of the process. The devotion of the performers, the meticulous planning, and the countless hours spent perfecting the art form are a testament to the reverence with which it’s held.”

She concluded the post , saying, “Beyond the visual beauty, Theyyam represents our identity, history, and faith, reminding me of the timeless nature of tradition. In a world that’s constantly changing, it’s comforting to know that this powerful art form endures, grounding us in our roots and connecting us to something greater.”

