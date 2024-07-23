Here’s how sleep is linked with risk of Type 2 diabetes

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Ensuring optimal sleep duration and a consistent sleep schedule may significantly lower the risk of insulin resistance, prediabetes, and Type 2 diabetes, said an expert.

Taking to the social media platform X, Dr. Sudhir Kumar, from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, highlighted the various sleep-related factors that can influence the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

"Type 2 diabetes risk increases with sleep deprivation, oversleeping, obstructive sleep apnea, and varying sleep duration by more than 30 minutes on different nights," he said.

He also mentioned that having an evening chronotype, characterised by sleeping late and waking up late, can elevate the risk.

"Shift work, which often leads to poorer sleep, is another factor that increases Type 2 diabetes risk," the top neurologist said.

He further emphasised that the lowest risk of Type 2 diabetes, in terms of sleep duration and pattern, is observed with a sleep duration of 7-8 hours, minimal variation in sleep duration by less than 30 minutes on different nights, and a morning chronotype -- going to bed early and waking up early.

"Ensuring optimum sleep duration, a consistent sleep schedule, and going to bed early while waking up early could lower the risk of insulin resistance, prediabetes, and type 2 diabetes," said the doctor.

