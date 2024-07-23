Sonam Kapoor drops glimpses of concept photoshoot, vows to fight prejudices

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her new photoshoot for a magazine, promoting acceptance and fighting against prejudices.

Sonam recently shot for a magazine and can be seen wearing a white off-shoulder gown with matching bell-shaped sleeves.

The actress opted for minimal makeup and accessorised the outfit with big, colourful ethnic jhumkas.

The magazine has captioned the post with Sonam's quote: "In a society where traditional views are still prevalent, taking a stand can be controversial, but I believe it's essential to use whatever platform I have to promote acceptance and fight against prejudices - Sonam A Kapoor."

Sonam, the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, started her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black'.

The actress made her acting debut with the 2007 romantic drama 'Saawariya', alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Produced and directed by Bhansali, the film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story White Nights.

Sonam has featured in movies like 'Delhi-6', 'I Hate Luv Storys', 'Mausam', 'Raanjhanaa', and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

In 2016, she essayed the role of Neerja Bhanot in the biographical thriller film 'Neerja', directed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh.

The movie also featured Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

'Neerja' revolved around the real-life event of the attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan, by the Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organisation on September 5, 1986.

Sonam also appeared in movies like 'Pad Man', 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', 'Sanju', and 'Blind'.

On the personal front, Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja.

The couple has a son named Vayu.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.