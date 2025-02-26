Hema Malini wishes everyone on 'Maha Shivratri': Celebrating the Shiva tatva within oneself

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, actress, and politician Hema Malini used social media to wish her InstaFam.

Sharing the post on IG, Hema Malini wrote, "Today is a holy day for us! A day of spiritual significance. It is Maha Shivratri when we take the blessings of the lord".

She further added, "To quote Sadhguru -Shivratri is taking refuge in Shiva (the soul). It is celebrating the Shiva tatva within oneself. Ratri, which translates as night, is that which gives you rest or peace, when everything becomes quiet and peaceful. Shivaratri is not only rest for body, but for the mind and the ego also."

Hema Malini joined the long list of celebrities who took the holy dip in the Maha Kumbh. She visited Prayagraj on the day of the unfortunate stampede. The BJP MP faced backlash for saying that the Maha Kumbh stampede was not a "big incident".

Addressing the media in the Parliament House complex, Hema Malini said, "We had gone to Kumbh... We had a nice bath... Everything was well managed. It is right that the incident (stampede) took place ... Itna kuch bada nai hua tha (it was not a very big incident). I don't know how big it was. It is being exaggerated... It was very well-managed, and everything was done very well... So many people are coming, it is very difficult to manage but we are doing our best."

Earlier, Hema Malini attended the 10th edition of the International Women’s Conference at the Art of Living Center in Bengaluru, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking on the occasion, Hema Malini shared, "Many people ask how I manage dance, performance, and public service? I say, ‘Just Be'. Yoga, dance, and meditation - taught by Gurudev - help me center myself.”

She was also honored with the prestigious 'Vishalakshi Award' for her contribution to Indian cinema, performing arts, and public service.

